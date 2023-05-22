Poor Sleep Could Be Caused By These Health Problems

Your Poor Sleep , Could Be Caused , By These Health Problems. According to the American Psychological Association, one-third of adults in the United States sleep less than they should.

Sleep experts recommend 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

Even those who get optimal amounts of sleep may be plagued by daytime fatigue.

If you're feeling tired even after a long night of sleep, you might be suffering from one of these conditions.

1: Anxiety.

Sufferers of anxiety have increased chances of experiencing a disturbance in their sleep.

In many cases, the problem isn't falling asleep, but rather waking up in distress.

2: Arthritis.

More than 80% of people with arthritis suffer from fatigue.

Lack of sleep can make it difficult for patients to manage pain due to increased levels of stress hormones.

3: Bipolar Disorder.

Depression in people diagnosed with bipolar disorder may result in too much sleep.

A period of mania might make a bipolar person feel like they don't need much sleep.

4: Diabetes.

Sleep deprivation is likely to lead to less insulin and more cortisol.

Lack of sleep leads to higher blood sugar levels.

Higher levels of sugar in a person's blood can cause issues like insomnia and sleep apnea