Your Poor Sleep , Could Be Caused , By These Health Problems. According to the American Psychological Association, one-third of adults in the United States sleep less than they should.
Sleep experts recommend 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.
Even those who get optimal amounts of sleep may be plagued by daytime fatigue.
If you're feeling tired even after a long night of sleep, you might be suffering from one of these conditions.
1: Anxiety.
Sufferers of anxiety have increased chances of experiencing a disturbance in their sleep.
In many cases, the problem isn't falling asleep, but rather waking up in distress.
2: Arthritis.
More than 80% of people with arthritis suffer from fatigue.
Lack of sleep can make it difficult for patients to manage pain due to increased levels of stress hormones.
3: Bipolar Disorder.
Depression in people diagnosed with bipolar disorder may result in too much sleep.
A period of mania might make a bipolar person feel like they don't need much sleep.
4: Diabetes.
Sleep deprivation is likely to lead to less insulin and more cortisol.
Lack of sleep leads to higher blood sugar levels.
Higher levels of sugar in a person's blood can cause issues like insomnia and sleep apnea