LeBron James Offers Cryptic Answer About Future Following Game 4 Loss

Following the Lakers’ season-ending 113–111 loss to the Nuggets in Monday night’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, LeBron James spoke about his future.

“We’ll see what happens going forward.

But I don’t know,” James said.

“I don’t know.

I’ve got a lot to think about, to be honest, just for me personally going forward with the game of basketball.

A lot to think about.”