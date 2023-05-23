Rap Icon Ice Cube Call BS on Democrats Helping the Black Community | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Ice Cube’s appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” where he told the Nelk Boys how Republicans responded differently to his Contract with Black America and why he’s lost hope in Democrats ability to help the black community; how Larry Elder schooled him on the systemic racism; Rep.

Cori Bush demanding reparations for slavery; a clip of a Florida man demanding an absurd amount of money for reparations that proves how toxic the Democrat-enabled victim mindset really is; Byron Donalds standing his ground and fighting back against Meet the Press’ Chuck Todd’s debt ceiling lies; Democrat activist Aisha C Mills calling Florida a terrorist state after the NAACP issued a travel advisory for black Americans in response to the policies of Ron DeSantis; Nina Turner telling Chris Cuomo that she’s appalled by Tim Scott’s refusal to acknowledge systemic racism; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin give a disgusting reaction to Tim Scott announcing his 2024 presidential run; and much more.