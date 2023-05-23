The Dance of Debt + What's Next for Kari Lake + Woke Business | Lake, Seifert, Bowyer, Rep. Donalds

The U.S. is a week away from hitting the debt ceiling, and House Republicans and President Biden are still locked in negotiations.

Charlie talks to Rep.

Byron Donalds about the negotiations, lays out the stakes, and explains the strategy he thinks Republicans should pursue to make a deal advancing conservative priorities.

Plus, Kari Lake joins to discuss what's next after the latest court ruling regarding last November's results.

PublicSq founder Michael Seifert stops by chat woke business.

