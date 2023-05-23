Viva Frei on RFK Jr, 5th Generation Warfare & Bill Gates / Epstein Blackmail Report – Ask Dr. Drew

Viva Frei AKA David Freiheit – Canadian lawyer and Rumble host – joins Dr. Drew LIVE to discuss Robert F.

Kennedy Jr.'s 2024 presidential campaign, fifth generation warfare, the Durham Report, and new accusations against Bill Gates involving an alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova... a relationship that Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used as blackmail against the Microsoft founder.

