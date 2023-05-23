Viva Frei on RFK Jr, 5th Generation Warfare & Bill Gates / Epstein Blackmail Report – Ask Dr. Drew
Viva Frei on RFK Jr, 5th Generation Warfare & Bill Gates / Epstein Blackmail Report – Ask Dr. Drew

Viva Frei AKA David Freiheit – Canadian lawyer and Rumble host – joins Dr. Drew LIVE to discuss Robert F.

Kennedy Jr.&apos;s 2024 presidential campaign, fifth generation warfare, the Durham Report, and new accusations against Bill Gates involving an alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova... a relationship that Jeffrey Epstein reportedly used as blackmail against the Microsoft founder.

••「 CALL IN &amp; LINKS: https://drdrew.com/5232023 」•• Follow Viva Frei at https://twitter.com/thevivafrei and https://vivafrei.com/