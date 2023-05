The Best Way to Defeat the CCP is to Root Out the American Proxies Working for It

05/23/2023 Nicole on Outside the Beltway: The best way to defeat the CCP in the United States is to expose the American proxies working for the CCP and root out the CCP-installed elected officials in this country and career bureaucrats within the DOJ and the FBI because these are the inside threats that are destroying America from within.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang