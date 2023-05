Ron DeSantis Finally, Actually Runs for President | O'Keefe, Baris, Pastors Johnson and Matthesius

Ron DeSantis has been a presidential candidate for more than half a year — but only unofficially.

Today, he is finally entering the race for real, in a Twitter interview with Elon Musk.

Charlie, along with guests like Rich Baris and James O'Keefe, breaks down the governor's chances, his strategy, and what his run will mean for conservatism, for Florida, and for America.

