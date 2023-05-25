PHI 1.618 Movie

PHI 1.618 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In a future world characterized by dystopia and punk aesthetics, a courageous woman disrupts the stagnant existence of a new breed of loveless and everlasting men.

Amidst these sterile individuals, Krypton, a being meticulously engineered to embody the divine proportion known as the golden ratio, Phi 1.618, exists.

However, Krypton harbors a profound desire to liberate herself from Earth's toxic grip, envisioning an audacious escape aboard a colossal spaceship to colonize the vast expanse of the universe.

In this peculiar reality, women are deemed obsolete since the immortal men have forsaken procreation, save for a single Sleeping Beauty who remains preserved as a relic of the past.

As Krypton relentlessly eradicates the world's written knowledge, an extraordinary creature known as Gargara emerges, defying logical explanation.

Gargara's arrival ignites a spark within Krypton, prompting him to question the validity of his ambitious plan.

In a daring act of rebellion, Gargara challenges Krypton to awaken Sleeping Beauty, rescuing the fading remnants of the fairytale from descending into a nightmarish abyss.

Together, they embark on a quest to redefine destiny and salvage the essence of the waning magic that once graced their world.