WRATH OF DRACULA Movie

WRATH OF DRACULA Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A determined Mina Harker (Hannaj Bang Bendz) embarks on a courageous quest to liberate her beloved husband, Jonathan, from the clutches of the foreboding Castle Dracula.

Guiding her through this treacherous undertaking is the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing, whose expertise proves invaluable in their pursuit.

Together, they navigate the dark corridors and unearth the secrets that lie within, determined to save Jonathan from the nefarious grasp of the infamous vampire.

Directed by Steve Lawson, WRATH OF DRACULA stars Hannaj Bang Bendz, Ayvianna Snow, Sean Cronin, Mark Topping, Marta Svetek, Carl Wharton.