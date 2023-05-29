GOALKEEPER WARS - ASA x PORTERAZO - DAY 1

Highlights from Day 1 at the ASA x PORTERAZO 2023 Goalkeeper Wars Tournament.

The American Soccer Academy collaborated with Porterazo Goalkeeper Gloves to host the top Youth Football/Soccer Goalkeepers in Southern California, and of course to find the best!

Goalkeepers from all the top leagues, the Elite Academy, MLSNext, ECNL, NPL and CalSouth ODP (the US Olympic Development Program), gathered to battle it out and crown the GOLDEN GLOVE Champions.

The 2023 ASA x PORTERAZO GOLDEN GLOVE CHAMPIONS are STACEY MCLEAN, RAIDON HEREDIA, and SOFIA MARTINEZ.

These amazing keepers were all awarded the 1-Year Porterazo Glove Sponsorship on May 21st 2023.