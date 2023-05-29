Cannes 2023 Winners: Justine Triet bags The Palme D’Or Prize for French mystery | Oneindia News

On May 27, 2023, the 76th Cannes Film Festival's prizes were declared.

Anatomy of a Fall, a courtroom drama by director Justine Triet, won this year's coveted Palme d'Or prize out of the 21 films that were entered into the competition.

Three Indian films were shown at Cannes this year: Kennedy by Anurag Kashyap, Agra by Kanu Bahl, and Ishanou, a 1990 Manipuri film by Aribam Syam Sharma.

This year's jury, with Swedish director Ruben Östlund as the president, consisted of French actor Denis Ménochet, American actor Brie Larson, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, British-Zambian writer and director Rungano Nyoni, American actor-director Paul Dano, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron, and French director Julia Ducournau.

#Cannes2023 #CannesFilmFestival2023 #Palmares ~PR.154~HT.99~