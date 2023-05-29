Canada Wildfire: 7-day emergency declared in Halifax province as wildfire rages on | Oneindia News

The Halifax Regional Municipality in eastern Canada has declared a local state of emergency in the communities affected by a massive wildfire that has caused thousands of evacuations, school closures and power outages just outside Halifax.

The evacuation orders apply to an area that appears to stretch over 75 square kilometers, most of which is about a 30-minute drive northwest of downtown Halifax.

In a news release, the municipality said that the state of emergency would last seven days, "unless otherwise lifted or extended." The municipality also said that declaring a state of emergency under the Emergency Management Act, gives the municipality "a higher level of intergovernmental coordination, access to emergency discretionary funds, the ability to mobilize additional supports, organizations and businesses to support evacuated residents." #Halifaxemergency #Canadawildfire #Halifaxwildfire ~PR.153~HT.99~