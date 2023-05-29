Study Links Inability to Pass Simple Balance Test With Increased Risk of Early Death

'The Independent' reports that lacking the balance to stand on one leg in older age has been linked to an increased risk of earlier death.

A study by the 'British Journal of Sports Medicine' focuses on the association between balance and mortality.

The study found that middle-aged people and senior citizens are more likely to die within a decade if they are unable to pass a mobility test.

The test requires participants to stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds.

Other studies have linked an inability to balance on one leg to an increased risk of stroke and the onset of dementia.

According to the authors of the study, a standardized test for balance is not included in health checks of middle-aged people or seniors.

The research found that an inability to pass the mobility test was linked to an 84% greater risk of death from any cause.

Standing on each leg for about a minute three times a day can help to improve balance and hip bone mineral density.

According to scientists, stronger hip bones also make people less likely to fall and suffer injuries like fractured bones.

The team says that their work, “provides rapid and objective feedback for the patient and health professionals regarding static balance."