Uganda signs anti-LGBTQ law; capital punishment for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ | Oneindia News

The Uganda government came up with one of the world's toughest anti-LGBTQ laws, including the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’.

Same-Sex relations were already illegal in Uganda, as in more than 30 African countries, but the new law goes further.

It stipulates capital punishment for ‘serial offenders’ against the law and transmission of a terminal illness like HIV/AIDS through Gay Sex.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni drew Western condemnation after signing the law.

