RT News - May 30 2023 (09:00 MSK)

Several drones hit residential buildings around Moscow.

The city's mayor says there's no significant damage or injuries.

Violence erupts in Northern Kosovo with dozens wounded as Serbian protesters and NATO-led security forces, clash.

Serbia's president has demanded Western nations help resolve the situation.

Putting the brakes on Rolls-Royce - New Delhi files a graft case against the major British multi-national company - alleging bribery played a role in gaining contracts to manufacture jet aircrafts for the Indian military.