RT News - May 6 2023 (0900 MSK)

The Ukrainian security service arrests a US blogger charging him over 'promoting Russian propaganda'.

As the UK prepares to pledge allegiance to its new king questions on the price tag of the ceremony flood the media, with some Commonwealth nations vowing to obtain independence from the monarchy.

That's as hundreds of children in the UK's former colony, Nigeria, suffer from record rates of malnutrition - according to a worrying new report.

Russia says the world could benefit from its agricultural exports as part of the Black Sea grain deal.

But the UN is unable to ensure equal shipments to countries in need.

RT speaks exclusively to Russia's deputy foreign minster..