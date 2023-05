CHENNAI SUPER KINGS WINS IPL 2023; KARTIK AARYAN, VICKY KAUSHAL AND OTHERS CELEBRATE

Chennai Super Kings turned on the heat in the rain-curtailed IPL 2023 final to beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets (via DLS method) at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a game that concluded at 01.35 am on Tuesday morning.

Soon after the match, several celebrities from the film fraternity took to their social media handles and congratulated CSK for their 5th title win.

