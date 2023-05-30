16-year-old girl killed, woman seriously hurt in crash with semi

A 16-year-old girl is dead after a minivan and a semi truck collided in Warren County on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at the intersection of SR-73 and Clarksville Road near Wayne Township.

Police said 16-year-old Samantha Anders was a passenger in the minivan, driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Both are from Dayton, OSHP said.

Anders died from her injuries at the scene of the crash, OSHP said.

The driver of the minivam was taken to Miami Valley North Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials with OSHP said the preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the minivan ran a stop sign and crashed into the rear wheels of the semi truck.

The driver of the semi truck was not hurt in the crash.