Keanu Reeves SAVED Kate Beckinsale From Wardrobe Malfunction At Her First Cannes
Keanu Reeves SAVED Kate Beckinsale From Wardrobe Malfunction At Her First Cannes

As if Keanu Reeves weren&apos;t already known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Kate Beckinsale just took his reputation up another notch!

The actress shared a priceless story from her first Cannes Film Festival in 1993, revealing in a lengthy Instagram post this week that Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard saved her from a major wardrobe malfunction on &quot;the biggest red carpet of my life.&quot; Kate shared a throwback photo of herself posing with her &quot;Much Ado About Nothing&quot; co-stars at the event and recalled how the &quot;absolute legends&quot; helped keep her garment intact &quot;no questions asked.&quot;