Keanu Reeves SAVED Kate Beckinsale From Wardrobe Malfunction At Her First Cannes

As if Keanu Reeves weren't already known as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, Kate Beckinsale just took his reputation up another notch!

The actress shared a priceless story from her first Cannes Film Festival in 1993, revealing in a lengthy Instagram post this week that Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard saved her from a major wardrobe malfunction on "the biggest red carpet of my life." Kate shared a throwback photo of herself posing with her "Much Ado About Nothing" co-stars at the event and recalled how the "absolute legends" helped keep her garment intact "no questions asked."