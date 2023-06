Gov. DeSantis kicks off 2024 presidential campaign in earnest with stop at Iowa church

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) made his presidential campaign debut at a suburban church outside Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday.

Tonight’s event marked the beginning of Gov.

DeSantis’ four-day campaign trek through Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

“It is great to be back and it’s great for me to report that our great American comeback starts by sending Joe Biden back to his basement in Delaware,” Gov.

DeSantis said.