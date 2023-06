"Last Hump Day in May" ft. Mel K 5/31/23

Tonight will be a nice change of pace, with an in-studio guest I've been waiting to host for a long time.

Mel K, of the Mel K Show, is swinging by for a visit and we'll just take a bunch of stories and topics one by one and see where they go.

We'll talk about the news, movies/Hollywood competition, society at large, and God knows what else.

Plenty of time for calls as well!