EPISODE 486: TRUMP STOPPED SECRET PLAN TO INVADE IRAN, SCOTT PRESLER, TPACTION ANNOUNCE 5M ALLIANCE

On today’s can’t miss episode of Human Events with Jack Posobiec, POSO dives deep into the latest assault on Donald Trump.

Joined by none other than the founder and president of Article II Project, Mike Davis the pair dissect how Trump stopped a secret plan to invade Iran and how the left will stop at nothing to prevent Trump from becoming the next President of the United States.

Poso is later joined by The Persistence himself Scott Presler where the two discuss Scott’s massive five-million dollar alliance with Turning Point Action.

Finally Poso breaks down Pride Month and the latest tumble from the President of The United States, Joe Biden.

All this plus James Bacon and all the latest on his riveting Wall Street Journal Article on today’s Human Events with Jack Posobiec!