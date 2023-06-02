ALIENWEEN Movie

ALIENWEEN Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Four friends decide to spend Halloween night partying in a country house with call girls.

While the party is raging, strange meteors being falling from the sky which horribly mutates those who come in contact.

This Halloween, the Aliens are here and its not good!

The house has been closed for several years , ever since a tragic event had weakened the bond of friendship between the protagonists.

While they’re partying, strange slimy meteors fall from the sky.

An alien invasion has started!

During that stormy night, they will come face to face not only with their tragic past, but also with an unexpected alien invasion that will cause them to tighten again in order to survive.