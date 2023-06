Economy added 339K jobs in May, nearly double Wall Street expectations

U.S. employers have added roughly 339,000 jobs to the market, and the monthly unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, from a five-decade low of 3.4% in April, according to a Labor Department report released Friday.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% for the month while on an annual basis, wages increased 4.3%, which was a 0.1 percentage point under the estimate.