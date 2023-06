Rep. Loudermilk: Jan. 6 Committee was trying to sway public opinion by dubbing Capitol footage

Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) reacts to the latest #J6Footage revealing the January 6 Congressional Committee dubbed audio over Capitol police security video to create a dramatic effect.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that they were doing this, because they were after a preconceived narrative: not finding the truth,” says Rep.

Loudermilk.