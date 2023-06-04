Thousands seek shelter in accommodation centres after shelling near Ukraine border

Almost five thousand people flee their villages near Russia's southwestern border with Ukraine as shelling intensifies.

These displaced people now seek shelter in accommodation centres being provided by the city of Belgorod.

Residents of the town of Shebekino, the most affected city, settle themselves temporarily at the Belgorod Sports arena.

"We are trying to re-settle people as quickly as possible among the nearest dormitories and other premises that are more suitable for permanent residence", affirms Valentin Demidov, mayor of Belgorod.