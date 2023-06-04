India's Largest Train Derailment; Culling Cows for Climate Change- World News 6/4/23

Weekly World News Report- Welcome to our Sunday World News Report where we take you all around the world to see what the globalists are up to and what people around the globe are doing to fight back.

Police arrested four people in Hong Kong for “seditious” acts and “disorderly conduct” on Saturday, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Neil Oliver asks the quintessential question when it comes to governments controlling land use and imposing taxes and restrictions in the name of saving the climate, "Who owns the land?".

Are cows and animals harmful to the environment?

Ireland moves to cull 200,000 head of cattle in a bold effort to meet climate targets.

Is it free speech when the government monitors your social media?

A new report out of the UK shows the UK Government Conspired with Social Media, and A.I.

Firms to Monitor and Censor Lockdown Critics.

War provocation?

The Pentagon says that on Saturday the American destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Canadian frigate HMCS Montreal were conducting passage of the Taiwan Strait in international waters when a Chinese warship approached and maneuvered in "an unsafe maritime interaction".

Then, at least 261 people died in India's worst rail collision in over two decades after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the state of Odisha.

Hundreds more are wounded.

Join us as we go all around the world with This Week's TOP World News Stories!