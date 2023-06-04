20230604 Sun Night PM Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's PM Headline Skim News: {Sunday PM.

Trains Derail in India Too, Trump Non-Story Again MEDIA USING Kayleigh McEnany, Russia Missiles Hit Ukraine Residential Area- Are 2yr Old More Important than Adults?

No, Samaritan Gets Hurt, F-16 Makes Boom, Trans Jailbird in Minnesota, Prince Harry Nobody Cares, Marine Uses Skills In Civilian Job, Iowa Building Rubble Finds More Dead, Canada Ship was in Taiwan Strait Too, Chicago 'Group'/Gang with Machine Guns, Trans Limits for Elective Issues, Environmental Wacky Woman Plots to Kill Competition for Man, Navy SEAL Training is Very Hard, ... and so much more Click Bait!} This PM Night Time presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.