Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94, PM Modi & other celebs pay tribute | Oneindia News

Veteran actor and one of Bollywood's favourite 'moms', Sulochana Latkar has passed away.

She was 94 years old.

Sulochana was known for her work in more than 200 Hindi films and many Marathi titles as well.

She was a recipient of the civilian honour of Padma Shri.

