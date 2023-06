'God is sad too': iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football

After the announcement late Sunday that he was retiring from football, Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks up during a press conference in Milan.

He states the news was kept to himself, even his club AC Milan was left in the dark about his plan to bring the curtain down on a long, trophy-packed career.

"It was raining when I woke up.

So I said: God is sad too," the veteran striker says.