SEC Accuses Binance , and CEO Changpeng Zhao , of "Blatant Disregard" For Federal Law.

NBC reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed 13 charges against the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance.

The charges also reportedly name the company's co-founder Changpeng Zhao and alleges that billions of dollars in user funds were sent to other companies controlled by Zhao.

The SEC alleges that Zhao and Binance worked to allow high-net-worth U.S. customers to trade on an unregulated international exchange.

NBC reports the the SEC filing alleges that Binance.US served as a shield for Zhao to "reveal, retard and resolve" law enforcement targets and protect Binance.

Between June 2018 and July 2021, Binance earned $11.6 billion in revenue.

The SEC accuses Zhao of taking numerous steps to obscure the identity of high-net-worth customers in the U.S., where federal law bars the unregistered sale of securities.

NBC reports that Binance and Zhao have been accused of violating "critical" provisions of federal security laws.

Those violations reportedly include self-dealing and manipulating markets through two other Zhao-controlled companies, Merit Peak Limited and Sigma Chain.

Through thirteen charges, we allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law, Gary Gensler, SEC Chair, via NBC.

In response to news of the SEC's filing, Zhao tweeted, , “We will issue a response once we see the complaint.”.

Media gets the info before we do, Changpeng Zhao, Binance co-founder, via NBC