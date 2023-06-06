The all-new Lexus LBX Exterior Design in Grey

Lexus has a proud history of pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo.

Since its founding in 1989, Lexus has continued to pioneer and develop new products that have changed people's perceptions and reshaped the luxury vehicle market.

Lexus has constantly evolved the concept of luxury, not only by creating desirable and exciting products, but also by redefining the entire ownership experience.

The all-new LBX with hybrid powertrain (the vehicle is not yet available to order and is not yet homologated) is the smallest Lexus yet, but it lives up to its status as a pioneering model and marks a turning point for the brand in Europe.

LBX (the vehicle is not yet available to order and is not yet homologated) stands for Lexus Breakthrough Crossover, a compact SUV that expands the brand's appeal into a new market segment.

It embraces modern ideas in design and technology while retaining the signature Lexus qualities of luxurious craftsmanship and Omotenashi hospitality.

It's a vehicle that's simple and casual, but one that doesn't compromise on quality and attention to detail: the essence of Lexus has been distilled into a smaller package.