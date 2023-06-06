Alia, Ananya On World Environment Day, Kangana's Royal Look, Kartik-Kiara Love Story | Top 10 News

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer out: Kangana Ranaut looks royal in new photo, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more react on World Environment Day.
Here are the Top 10 News in today's Daily Wrap.
Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer out: Kangana Ranaut looks royal in new photo, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and more react on World Environment Day.
Here are the Top 10 News in today's Daily Wrap.
#catsmaxwhale #maxingdamage #allmaxmachine #mostopmachineever #catsopmachine #catsallmax #maxingtranquilizergun #tranqgun #stun..