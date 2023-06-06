Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji temple

Actor Prabhas who is currently awaiting the release of his much anticipated film 'Adipurush' was seen seeking blessings of God Balaji in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Tirupati Balaji temple.
On Tuesday, Prabhas paid a visit to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams along with the team to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara.
