Wall Street to Kickboxing | Fireside America Ep. 15 | Mike Sclafani

Mike Sclafani is a former collegiate baseball player who began his career on Wall Street with Lehman Brothers, before stepping into a kickboxing gym in Hoboken that would change the course of his life.

While working his 9-5, Mike dropped 40lbs doing CKO Kickboxing and, in the CEO's own words, was the PERFECT fit for a franchise owner.

He soon brought it to Monmouth County, with their first studio in the heart of Freehold.

Today, he operates multiple locations for thousands of members, and runs one of the region's most successful real estate teams to boot.

Enjoy!