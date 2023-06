Bucs' Wirfs has 'high expectation' in move to left tackle

Tristan Wirfs is entering his fourth season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During that time, he’s blossomed into one of the NFL’s best players at the right tackle position.

But this season, he’s making the switch to the higher-profile left tackle position.

“I have high expectations of myself,” Wirfs said.

“I don’t want to let anybody else down.”