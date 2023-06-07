The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Trailer - Plot Synopsis: THE LOST FLOWER OF ALICE HART tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart.

When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.

Set against Australia's breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades.

Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

Directed by Glendyn Ivin starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sigourney Weaver, Alyla Browne, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Jack Latorre, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastian Zurita, Shareena Clanton release date August 4, 2023 (on Amazon Prime Video)