Ukraine: The Humanitarian Disaster of the Nova Kakhovka Dam Floods

A look at the devastating impact of the floods that have followed the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka Dam.

Rescue efforts are now well underway.

Both by Ukrainian authorities, and by Russia in the parts of Ukraine it currently occupies.

Even in the face of this disaster, the war rages on, incredibly these rescue efforts have to stop so everyone can take shelter from yet more shelling.

Back at the UN the message from the US, UK and France was clear: whatever caused the collapse of the dam, the root Report by Gracex.

