Liv Golf Merger (Another Nail in the Coffin of America!): Saudi Money, Morality, & Corrupt Capital

PGA Tour has merged with Saudi-backed Liv Golf; with that, another nail has been driven into the coffin of America.

How does your government allow foreign entities to own and commandeer American industry, land, and entertainment?

The world's richest and most corrupt family now controls another aspect of American life!

The family who is accused and, in my opinion, guilty of crimes against humanity now has their tentacles into another part of American life!

They largely control the energy industry and, before long, will also control entertainment!

Mark my words!