Anthony Ramos Has A Message For Harry Styles

We fell in love with Anthony Ramos during In The Heights and now we get to fall in love all over again in new movie, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

He had the best outfit on at the European Premiere in London and had a message for his fellow stylish friend, Mr Harry Styles.

Report by Jonesl.

