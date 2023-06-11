Manipur Violence: Centre forms Peace Committe headed by the Governor | Oneindia News

To facilitate the peace-making process among various ethnic groups in Manipur, the Centre has constituted a Peace Committee under the chairpersonship of Manipur governor..

Anusuiya Uikey.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the state of Manipur from May 29 to June 1 and announced the constitution of the Peace Committee after taking stock of the situation.

The committee also includes former civil servants, educationists, litterateurs, artists, social workers and representatives of different ethnic groups.According to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry, the members of the committee include the chief minister N Biren Singh, a few state ministers, MP, MLAs and leaders from different political parties.

The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate the peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups," the ministry stated.

It also added that the committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.

