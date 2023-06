Transformers Rise of the Beasts Movie (2023) - Beast Mode

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Movie (2023) - Best Mode - US Release Date: June 9, 2023 Starring: Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Liza Koshy, Ron Perlman, Luna Lauren Vélez Directed By: Steven Caple Jr. Synopsis: During the 1990s, the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons join the existing battle on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons.: