JPMorgan Chase Settles With Victim of Jeffrey Epstein

The undisclosed settlement would resolve a case brought against the bank for turning a "blind eye" towards Epstein's sex trafficking crimes.

The unidentified plaintiff alleges the bank was non-compliant with federal law by working with and profiting from business with Epstein.

Attorneys for the plaintiff stated, "the parties believe this settlement is in the best interests of all parties.".

Representatives for JPMorgan Chase also issued a statement regarding its involvement with Epstein.

Any association with [Jeffrey Epstein] was a mistake and we regret it.

We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was using our bank in any way to help commit heinous crimes, JPMorgan Chase, Statement, via NBC News.

JPMorgan Chase is up against another lawsuit concerning Epstein in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he owned property.

The information and support the U.S. Virgin Islands and its legal team provided to the survivors was enormously valuable, , Brad Edwards, Attorney for Jane Doe 1, via NBC News.

... and we recognize the importance of the government’s continued litigation against JPMorgan Chase to prevent future crimes, Brad Edwards, Attorney for Jane Doe 1, via NBC News.

A spokesman for the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General stated his support for the development.

[We are] gratified to hear about the settlement, Spokesman for the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General, via NBC News.

[The territory] will continue to proceed with its enforcement action to ensure full accountability for JPMorgan’s violations of law .., Spokesman for the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General, via NBC News.

... and prevent the bank from assisting and profiting from human trafficking in the future, Spokesman for the U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General, via NBC News