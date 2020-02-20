Global  

South Sudan: South Sudan's Machar Sworn in As Vice President

allAfrica.com Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
[East African] Dr Riek Machar and three other vice presidents of South Sudan took their oaths of office Saturday, on the deadline to form the new unity government.
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published < > Embed
News video: Rebel leader in South Sudan sworn in as vice president of government meant to end war

Rebel leader in South Sudan sworn in as vice president of government meant to end war 01:00

 Rebel leader Riek Machar became vice president in South Sudan as the country reeling from civil war tries to form a coalition for the third time.View on euronews

Recent related videos from verified sources

South Sudan's rival leaders form coalition government [Video]South Sudan's rival leaders form coalition government

Opposition leader Riek Machar was sworn in on Saturday as the deputy of President Salva Kiir.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:35Published

South Sudan Government : rebel leader Machar sworn in as first vice-president [Video]South Sudan Government : rebel leader Machar sworn in as first vice-president

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 02:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

South Sudan rebel leader to be appointed vice president

South Sudan rebel leader to be appointed vice presidentSouth Sudan President Salva Kiir will on Friday formally appoint rebel leader Riek Machar as vice president, ahead of a swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, the...
WorldNews Also reported by •allAfrica.comReutersMENAFN.comSeattle Times

South Sudan's president, opposition leader agree to form unity government

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and ex-vice president and opposition leader Riek Machar agreed Thursday to form a unity government on Saturday, a long-delayed...
France 24 Also reported by •MENAFN.comallAfrica.comWorldNewsSeattle Times

IbbaSchool

Friends of Ibba Girls' School RT @ruth_lampard: Great to hear @PutneyFleur is supporting South Sudan amongst her Parliamentary concerns. I wonder if you have come acro… 3 minutes ago

RGS_IBGschools

RGS-IBG Schools RT @OCR_Geography: After 6 years of war, will peace finally come to South Sudan? @AJEnglish #geographyteacher #ALevelgeography https://t.co… 9 minutes ago

midocharles1

Charles Mido Awejok I thing, if we try women. Leadership I hope they can make south Sudan as peaceful rather than Salva and Riek who ke… https://t.co/rqMn387uxB 9 minutes ago

JohnWiyual

John Wiyual Chuol @WHO @WHOWPRO @WHOSEARO @WHOEMRO @WHOAFRO @pahowho @WHO_Europe There are many Teenagers Pregnancies Women's whose a… https://t.co/swjpZNbsnF 9 minutes ago

