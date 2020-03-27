Global  

BREAKING: British Prime Minister Johnson catches coronavirus. Tests positive to Coronavirus

Premium Times Nigeria Friday, 27 March 2020 ()
The British leader is experiencing mild symptoms, reports say.

The post BREAKING: British Prime Minister Johnson catches coronavirus. Tests positive to Coronavirus appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
News video: British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus 01:01

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak. Francesca Lynagh reports.

bhartiya_savi

simple 🕉savi RT @sudhirchaudhary: Breaking News: British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson tests positive for #coronavirus. He is the first head of a Govt to… 5 seconds ago

shalomil

ShalomIL.com RT @Jerusalem_Post: UK Prime Minister @BorisJohnson is self-isolating in Downing Street after testing positive for #coronavirus. https://t.… 5 seconds ago

queekie1

Queekie RT @Franktheshank88: Breaking: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus There is now a BIG CHANCE that @re… 6 seconds ago

kunmmii

Sir Lord Mayor RT @piersmorgan: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Now self-isolating at No10, but will s… 16 seconds ago

crozierbw

Brenda Crozier RT @CFRAOttawa: BREAKING: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19. Mild symptoms. In self-isolation. 22 seconds ago

JRsagittarius

Johnny RT @PDChina: #BREAKING: British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he has tested positive for #COVID19 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson w… 1 minute ago

OneVenusThrow

Venus Throw #BREAKING #BorisJohnson, U.K. Prime Minister, Has the #Coronavirus "The British leader is now isolating himself, bu… https://t.co/fTvp9sHCpH 2 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Tests Positive For Coronavirus 2 minutes ago

