Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rwanda: Ministers Inspect New Model Village, Other Projects in Nyagatare

allAfrica.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
[New Times] Five ministers on Saturday, June 13, visited Gishuro IDP Model Village in Tabagwe Sector, Nyagatare District, in a visit inspecting several projects that are expected to be inaugurated on Liberation Day, July 4.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Skoda Octavia Combi Design Preview

The new Skoda Octavia Combi Design Preview 02:53

 Even better, more spacious, safer, more connected and more emotive than ever: with the launch of the fourth generation of its bestseller, ŠKODA has reached new dimensions. The new Octavia is longer and wider than its predecessor, has an even larger boot and is even more emotive thanks to the new...

Related videos from verified sources

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design [Video]

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé World Premiere - Domagoj Dukec, Head of BMW Design

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:59Published
The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé. Classic BMW Coupés - Klaus Fröhlich [Video]

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé. Classic BMW Coupés - Klaus Fröhlich

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:28Published
The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé Driving Video [Video]

The all-new BMW 4 Series Coupé Driving Video

The new BMW 4-Series Coupé was developed with the aim of redefining the essence of driving pleasure in the premium midsize segment. The two-door model is based on the technical underpinnings of the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this

anamafalda1992

Marijke van der Lee Rwanda: Ministers Inspect New Model Village, Other Projects in Nyagatare https://t.co/RnwqOSbb39 #newspapers #feedly 18 hours ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Rwanda: Ministers Inspect New Model Village, Other Projects in Nyagatare https://t.co/6kPM7w7zdX https://t.co/BWNrZt0nE2 19 hours ago

RwAccommodation

#BlackLivesMatter RT @mlnangalama: New Times (Rwanda) Ministers inspect new model village, other projects in Nyagatare: Five ministers on Saturday, June 13,… 1 day ago

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama New Times (Rwanda) Ministers inspect new model village, other projects in Nyagatare: Five ministers on Saturday, Ju… https://t.co/VocxxW5tiM 1 day ago