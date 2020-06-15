Rwanda: Ministers Inspect New Model Village, Other Projects in Nyagatare
Monday, 15 June 2020 () [New Times] Five ministers on Saturday, June 13, visited Gishuro IDP Model Village in Tabagwe Sector, Nyagatare District, in a visit inspecting several projects that are expected to be inaugurated on Liberation Day, July 4.
