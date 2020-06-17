Cameroon: Disabled Protest Neglect as Coronavirus Spreads

Global  

[VOA] Hundreds of people with disabilities fanned out across Cameroon's capital Monday, protesting against the neglect they say they've suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic.  The campaigners say social distancing rules have discouraged caregiving for the disabled, leaving many more vulnerable to the virus.  Cameroon has seen nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and 276 coronavirus-related deaths, making it one of the worst-affected countries in Africa.
