You Might Like

Related news from verified sources At least 45 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libyan coast At least 45 migrants and refugees have drowned off the coast of Libya in the worst shipwreck in the central Mediterranean of 2020. The UN’s refugee agency and...

WorldNews 22 hours ago



Dozens of migrants die in shipwreck off Libya - UN The UN reports the deaths of at least 45 people in the largest shipwreck off Libya's coast this year.

BBC News 2 days ago





Tweets about this