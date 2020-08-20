At least 45 migrants drowned in shipwreck off Libyan coast Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

At least 45 migrants and refugees have drowned off the coast of Libya in the worst shipwreck in the central Mediterranean of 2020. The UN 's refugee agency and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) confirmed the deaths of the migrants and refugees, most of whom had come to Libya from the Sahel and sub-Saharan Africa . "Some 37 survivors, mainly from Senegal Chad and Ghana , were rescued by...


