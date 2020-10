You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19



Pence Won’t Quarantine After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19 Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:29 Published 2 days ago European Commission president goes into self-isolation after close contact tests positive



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has had to leave the EUsummit after a close contact tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 2 weeks ago Kamala Harris, Mike Pence: Separated By Plexiglass For Debate



Ethan Miller, Joe Raedle/Getty Images Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be separated by plexiglass during their debate Wednesday night, according to CNN. Pence refused to.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this